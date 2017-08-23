Huddersfield Town to complete Sabiri deal

Huddersfield Town have reached an agreement with German minnows Nurnberg to sign attacking midfielder Abdelhamid Sabiri on a three-year deal. The 20-year-old Moroccan has impressed in the German leagues and David Wagner will be delighed to have snapped up the youngster.





Huddersfield, who have started life in the Premier League with a bang with two wins in two games, have been busy in the transfer market so far this summer but the signing of Abdelhamid Sabiri looks set to be a real coup for the club.



Sabiri has been monitored by Wagner's team for more than five months and in signing the midfielder, the club have beaten the likes of Bayer Leverkusen and Italian clubs Verona and Sampdoria to his signature. The Premier League side have paid a reported £1.725 million fee.



Sabiri will start off his career in England playing in Town's reserve and under-23 sides and is sure to press for a place in the first-team in the very near future.

