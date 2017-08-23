Didier Ndong to join West Ham

West Ham will turn their attentions from William Carvalho and instead make a move for Sunderland defensive midfielder Didier Ndong this summer. The 23-year-old Gabon international joined the Black Cats from Lorient in the summer of 2016/17.





Ndong, who has 18 caps to his name for his country Gabon, has impressed since his move to the English leagues and last season despite Sunderland's eventual relegation, Ndong proved to be one of the club's most useful utility players. Ndong has now indicated that he would like to move elsewhere.



West Ham have been frustrated in their pursuit of William Carvalho from Sporting Lisbon and have now turned their attentions to Ndong instead, who is available at a fraction of the 30 million euros quoted for Carvalho.



According to reports, West Ham will pay around 7.5 million GBP for Ndong and sign the player to a four-year contract at the club. Sunderland have informed Ndong that he is considered surplus to requirements and free to leave the Stadium of Light this summer.

