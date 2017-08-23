Chelsea respond to Thomas Tuchel talk

Premier League holders Chelsea have no intention of replacing manager Antonio Conte with Thomas Tuchel in the near future.

A recent report suggested that the Blues were assessing the position of Conte following tensions between him and the club's hierarchy regarding the transfer activity.



The Blues have brought in the likes of Willy Cabellero, Antonio Rudiger, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Alvaro Morata in the transfer window, but the departure of Nemanja Matic still remains 'a great loss' for the manager.



On top of this, Diego Costa has refused to return to Chelsea for training, and his future is more or less away from the club with Conte in the search for another marksman.



German publication Bild suggested on Tuesday that Tuchel could take over the reigns at Stamford Bridge with Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia fuming about Conte's treatment of Costa, who she helped the Blues sign from Atletico Madrid in 2014.



However, according to The Mirror, the west London giants are content with the Italian's work, and there is unlikely to be any change of management this term. Conte recently signed a new contract with an improved salary, but he has yet to pen an extension beyond 2019.

