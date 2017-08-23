Wayne Rooney retires from international football

Everton forward Wayne Rooney has retired from international football at 31-years-old. The striker informed England manager Gareth Southgate by phone despite some recent good form after scoring 2 goals in 2 Premier League games for the Toffees.





Rooney, who scored 53 goals in 119 games for England, becoming the country's record breaking top scorer, released a statement to the Press Association today announcing that he will call time on his brilliant international career.



Rooney's statement read:



"It was great that Gareth Southgate called me this week to tell me he wanted me back in the England squad for the upcoming matches. I really appreciated that. However, having already thought long and hard, I told Gareth that I had now decided to retire for good from international football.



"It is a really tough decision, and one I have discussed with my family, my manager at Everton and those closest to me. One of my very few regrets is not to have been part of a successful England tournament side. Hopefully the exciting players Gareth is bringing through can take that ambition further, and I hope everyone will get behind the team.



"One day the dream will come true, and I look forward to being there as a fan -- or in any capacity."

