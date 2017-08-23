Andre Gomes eyeing Barcelona exit?

Manchester United and Juventus have reportedly been put on alert with midfielder Andre Gomes eyeing a fresh challenge away from Barcelona.

The Portugal international only joined Barcelona from Valencia at the start of last season, but he is prepared to leave the club in the quest for regular playing time.



According to Corriere dello Sport, the 24-year-old is weighing up his options prior to the transfer deadline after having fallen below the likes of Sergi Busquets, Ivan Rakitic and Sergi Roberto in the pecking order.



Gomes managed 48 appearances across all competitions for Barcelona last term, but 21 of them came from the substitutes' bench. The former Benfica graduate was also jeered off by the fans on a couple of occasions, and he is nowhere near a favourite at the Catalan outfit.



Manchester United were alleged to have failed with a £30m bid for Gomes earlier in the transfer window, and Jose Mourinho's side could revive their interest. Meanwhile, Juventus are also keen on the central midfielder, but they are more or less looking into a temporary deal for his services.

