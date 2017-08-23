Chelsea back in for Claudio Marchisio

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte could reportedly reunite with Juventus defender Claudio Marchisio as he intensifies his search for a new central midfielder.

The Blues have underlined Danny Drinkwater as their prime target to bolster the centre of the park this month, but they have not been able to negotiate a fee with Leicester City.



As a result, they could revive their pursuit of experienced Italy international Claudio Marchisio, for whom they failed with a £17m bid earlier in the transfer window.



According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the 31-year-old is seemingly unsettled at Juventus, and the Bianconeri would be willing to do business if an improved bid is made.



Marchisio has spent his entire career with the Turin giants making over 400 appearances, but last season was a frustrating one with just 18 appearances in the Serie A.



The Italian currently faces competition from the likes of Sami Khedira, Miralem Pjanic and Blaise Matuidi for a midfield role, and he is prepared to push for a fresh challenge.

