Michy Batshuayi keen to remain at Chelsea

Belgium striker Michy Batshuayi has reportedly signalled his desire to remain at Chelsea for the 2017/18 campaign. The 23-year-old has made just two league starts since his move from Marseille last summer.





Batshuayi was a regular substitute last season with Diego Costa preferred as the first-choice striker under Antonio Conte. However, his situation has bettered in the new campaign with Conte offering him an equal chance to compete with Alvaro Morata.



Lille were recently associated with a £36m move for Batshuayi, but according to Evening Standard, both the player and the Blues have no intention of parting ways as they look to compete on all four fronts.



Batshuayi came through a bright pre-season tour of Asia where he contributed three goals and an assist. He has since provided a below-par performance in the opening day defeat to Burnley whilst netting an unfortunate own goal in the victory over Tottenham Hotspur.



Chelsea host Everton in their next league fixture over the weekend and Batshuayi could possibly start on the bench owing to Morata's impressive start to his Blues career.

