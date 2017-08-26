Liverpool plan to hijack Chelsea move for England international

Liverpool are reportedly planning a late approach for Chelsea target Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain . The England international has been tipped to leave Arsenal this month after having turned down a contract extension.

The 24-year-old is said to have snubbed a fresh £180,000 a week offer from the Gunners, and this could potentially push him through the exit door - with just 10 months left on his existing deal.



According to The Mirror, the Reds could potentially compete with the Blues as they seek to prise away Oxlade-Chamberlain prior to next week's transfer deadline.



Arsenal are likely to accept a bid of around £35m for the former Southampton graduate and it is suggested that he will be dropped for tomorrow night's clash against Liverpool at Anfield.



Arsene Wenger has repeatedly suggested that he would like to keep 'The Ox' at the Emirates, but he is not keen to take a risk on the wing-back - similarly to Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil.



Oxlade-Chamberlain has amassed nearly 200 appearances for the FA Cup holders since arriving from St.Mary's back in the summer of 2011.

