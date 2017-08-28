Chelsea confident of securing Leicester City star before transfer deadline

Premier League holders Chelsea are reportedly confident of securing a deal for Leicester City midfielder Danny Drinkwater . The England international has not featured for the Foxes this season due to a thigh injury.

The Blues have been in constant contact with the East Midlands club with Antonio Conte having earmarked Danny Drinkwater as the ideal competitor in his midfield while adding up to the homegrown quota.



Chelsea have already had a £25m rebuffed for the England international, and the Foxes are said to be demand at least £40m in order to part ways with their midfielder.



According to The Telegraph, the reigning English champions are confident of negotiating a £30m deal for Drinkwater with the player keen on pushing through a move to Stamford Bridge.



The Foxes have already recruited a top-class midfielder in the form of Vicente Iborra from Sevilla this summer, but the Spaniard has yet to take the playing field due to a groin problem.



Meanwhile, Chelsea have climbed up to sixth in the Premier League standings following victories over Tottenham Hotspur and Everton in their last two games.

