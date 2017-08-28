Leicester City revive interest in Jonny Evans

Leicester City have reportedly renewed their pursuit of West Bromwich Albion defender Jonny Evans . The Northern Irishman has been widely tipped to leave the Hawthorns this summer with Manchester City also in the hunt for his services.





Evans was linked with a switch to the King Power Stadium earlier this summer before the Citizens joined the race for his signature over the past week.



Pep Guardiola's side are said to have failed with bids of £18m and £22m for the former Manchester United graduate and the Baggies have clearly stated that it would take a sum of around £30m to do business.



Amidst this, BBC Sport reports that Leicester have revived their interest in the central defender, and have made a bid of around £23m to prise him away from the Baggies.



Evans has recently been handed the captain's armband at West Brom after Darren Fletcher left for Stoke City earlier in the summer. The 29-year-old has played no part for the Baggies in the new season due to a hamstring injury.

