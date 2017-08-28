Barcelona plan Marcus Rashford move

Spanish giants Barcelona will reportedly lodge an attempt to sign Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford next summer. The teenager has made a good start to his United career with 20 goals in 75 appearances across all competitions.

Whilst he is no longer the main striker for the Red Devils, Barcelona are said to see him as a long-term replacement for Luis Suarez, Sport claims.



It is added that the Red Devils have no intention of ending their association with their youngster, but Barca are confident of turning the player's head with a bumper wage package.



Barcelona lost a key player in Neymar on a world-record fee to Paris Saint-Germain earlier this summer, but they have partially made up with the signing of Ousmane Dembele from Borussia Dortmund.



Philippe Coutinho is also reportedly (The Sun) on the move to the Camp Nou from Liverpool with the final valuation likely to be finalised before Thursday's transfer deadline.



Barcelona have won their first two games of the new league campaign, and this has already given them a two-point advantage over Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid.

