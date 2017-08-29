Chelsea in shock move for Uganda international

Chelsea have been linked with a surprise move for Ugandan striker Farouk Miya . The Stamford Bridge outfit have been in contact with Miya's club Standard Liege with regards to signing Miya on a permanent deal in 2018.





Miya, who is currently playing on loan for Belgian club Mouscron, is considered Uganda's brightest prospect and potentially the best player that the country has ever produced.



The striker has scored 17 goals for his country and the 19-year-old burst onto the scene in his homeland prior to making a move to Standard Liege.



Chelsea have made it a habit to sign young players and send out to other teams for their personal development and are hopeful that Miya will follow suit. Miya will be allowed to continue his loan spell at Mouscron until the end of 2017/18 and then will be sent to feeder club Vitesse Arnhem for 2018/19.



According to reports from Uganda, Miya will make a move to West London in a transfer deal worth a reported 10 million euros.

