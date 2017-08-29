Emre Mor in shock Celta Vigo move

Talented Turkish forward Emre Mor has completed a transfer from Borussia Dortmund to Celta Vigo. Many had expected the player to force his way into Dortmund's starting line up this season but the player has been instead allowed to depart the club.





Following hot on the heels of Ousmane Dembele's transfer to Spain with Barca, Emre Mor has moved to Celta Vigo.



A statement read: "Attacking player Emre Mor leaves Borussia Dortmund after a year and moves to Celta Vigo at his own request.



"The player, who grew up in Denmark, asked Borussia Dortmund for the move because he hopes to be at another club with greater opportunities than there are in BVB's already well-stocked attack."



A deal worth approximately 13 million euros was completed yesterday evening and the player signed a four year deal with the Spanish side.



Dortmund director Michael Zorc said of Emre Mor's transfer: "We respect this wish and we wish Emre all the best for the future."

