Lyon beat Tottenham to sign Pape Cheikh Diop

Spanish under-19 midfielder Pape Cheikh Diop has turned down a transfer to Premier League side Tottenham, instead opting to move to France with Lyon. The highly rated player has signed a long-term contract with the Ligue 1 giants.





Lyon chairman Jean-Michel Aulas told the club's official website: "We came to an agreement.



"He's a young player. We're making some high-end investments at the moment."



Lyon have paid a total of 15 million euros for the midfielder, completing a swoop for Diop right under Spurs' noses. This has been a particularly frustrating summer for Tottenham on the transfer market, with Diop reportedly rejecting a move to the North London side.



Diop told reporters after wrapping up the transfer deal: "OL is a great club that I watched when I was little. I think that the president's call and the exchanges with Florian Maurice and Bruno Genesio convinced me to sign.



"I was impressed when I arrived here. There are many things to progress and grow at OL."

