Tottenham miss out on Monaco bound Keita Balde

Monaco have completed the transfer of Keita Balde, who today signed a contract with the Ligue 1 champions. Monaco have beaten Spurs to sign the Senegalese international forward.





Keita Balde played 110 games in Serie A for Lazio and has decided to move to Monaco as a replacement for the PSG bound Kylian Mbappe. The 6 foot striker, born in Spain, will partner Steven Jovetic in a new look attack.



"I'm very happy to be signing for AS Monaco, a club with a great history," Balde told the club's official website. "I'm very pleased to be here and can't wait to start playing.



"A lot of players and friends have said good things to me about the club, the spirit in the squad and the team. When you get the chance to come here, you accept straight away."



Tottenham had hoped to lure Balde to London in a last minute transfer swoop, but were unable to compete with the 25 million euros that Monaco reportedly paid Lazio for the striker.

