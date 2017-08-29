Chamberlain turns down Chelsea move

Reports have emerged out that wantaway Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has refused a move to Chelsea. A deal was said to have been for £40m.

Rumours have been circulating for days that Oxlade-Chamberlain was holding out on agreeing to the deal and now it appears that was the case. Chamberlain no longer wants to play in the wing-back role, which is how he believes Chelsea plans to use him as well. Instead, he wants to play in central midfield, and thinks Liverpool will afford him that opportunity.



Liverpool, for their part, seemed focused on chasing Monaco star Thomas Lemar and Southampton defender Virgil Van Dijk before the transfer window closes. However, should either of these deals fail to materialize, the club are intent on spending money in the next 48 hours.



Oxlade-Chamberlain has refused to sign a new deal with Arsenal.



Liverpool’s dominating display over the Gunners on Sunday will have certainly helped further his resolve on the matter.

