Eye Football

Stevan Jovetic makes move to Monaco

August 30, 2017 01:49 GMT (UK), by - Google+


Stevan Jovetic news

Jovetic makes Ligue 1 move

Football Transfer Centre

Monaco yesterday completed a deal to sign Stevan Jovetic from Inter Milan. The former Man City forward has signed a four year contract with the French Ligue 1 champions.



Jovetic had been linked with a host of teams but decided to make a move to Monaco in order to replace the PSG bound Kylian Mbappe.

"I'm very happy to be here," Jovetic told the club's official website. "AS Monaco is a big club that played in the Champions League semifinal last season and won the French league.

"There are great players in this team, that's why I chose AS Monaco."

The 27-year-old has signed a three year contract at the Principality club and is certain to be direct replacement for the outbound Mbappe.

Monaco's vice president Vadim Vasilyev said of the transfer deal: "We're very happy to welcome Stevan Jovetic to AS Monaco. He has played in the biggest leagues and has experience of the very highest level.

"At 27, he's a great player who is at his peak: we're convinced he will find here all the requirements for him to fully express his talent."