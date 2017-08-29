Stevan Jovetic makes move to Monaco
Monaco yesterday completed a deal to sign Stevan Jovetic from Inter Milan. The former Man City forward has signed a four year contract with the French Ligue 1 champions.
Jovetic had been linked with a host of teams but decided to make a move to Monaco in order to replace the PSG bound Kylian Mbappe.
"I'm very happy to be here," Jovetic told the club's official website. "AS Monaco is a big club that played in the Champions League semifinal last season and won the French league.
"There are great players in this team, that's why I chose AS Monaco."
The 27-year-old has signed a three year contract at the Principality club and is certain to be direct replacement for the outbound Mbappe.
Monaco's vice president Vadim Vasilyev said of the transfer deal: "We're very happy to welcome Stevan Jovetic to AS Monaco. He has played in the biggest leagues and has experience of the very highest level.
"At 27, he's a great player who is at his peak: we're convinced he will find here all the requirements for him to fully express his talent."
