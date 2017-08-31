Oxlade-Chamberlain completes Liverpool transfer

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has finalised a move from Arsenal to Liverpool, signing a five-year contract with the Anfield side. The Ox rejected an offer from Chelsea in favour of regular first-team football with Liverpool.

One of the summer's major talking points has been whether or not Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain would sign a brand new deal at Arsenal, with the Gunners offering him £150,000 a week to stay. Chelsea made a counter offer of £180,000 to move to Stamford Bridge but according to widespread reports, the Ox has instead decided to move to Liverpool for less money. The England international suggested that it was his dream to play for Liverpool, who he supported as a child and that he is especially looking forward to playing for manager Jurgen Klopp.



Rumours that Liverpool had wrapped up a deal had been distributed on to the internet this morning, with photos of the Ox wearing a Liverpool kit as seen below.







Oxlade-Chamberlain is hopeful that his move to Liverpool with improve his chances of regular first-team football, as well as further opportunity to play in his preferred position of central midfield. Liverpool have paid £40 million for the transfer.

