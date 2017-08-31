West Ham fail with loan attempt for Everton winger

Everton have reportedly knocked back a loan approach from West Ham United for Belgian winger Kevin Mirallas . The 29-year-old has spent the past five seasons with the Merseyside outfit, contributing 38 goals in 177 appearances across all competitions.





Koeman surprisingly dropped Mirallas from the matchday squad against Chelsea last weekend, and he later claimed that the attacker had a problem with his attitude which led to his exclusion.



According to Sky Sports News, the Hammers have been rebuffed in their attempt to sign Mirallas on a season-long loan, and Slaven Bilic will have to look elsewhere to recruit a new wide player.



Former club Olympiacos have also failed with a similar approach for the experienced winger with the Toffees keen to keep hold of Mirallas due to the added pressure of playing in Europe.



Ronald Koeman is eager to push the Toffees into the top-six of the Premier League table this term whilst making significant progress in the Europa League, where they have been drawn against the likes of Lyon and Atalanta.

