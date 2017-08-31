News » Premier League news » Tottenham Hotspur news
Tottenham complete move for Serge Aurier
Tottenham have finally agreed on a deal with Paris St Germain to sign defender Serge Aurier on a four-year contract. The full-back will join Spurs ahead of Man Utd, who had hoped to hijack a deal for Ivory Coast international.
Serge Aurier, considered one of the best defenders in Europe, will be brought in to Tottenham as a replacement for Kyle Walker, who made a transfer move to Man City earlier on in the transfer window.
The 24-year-old has also been given a work permit to play in England in the Premier League, a deal appeared to be under threat due to Aurier receiving a sentence for assaulting a police officer in Paris last year, but the deal will go through without a hitch on transfer deadline day.
The move to Tottenham follows the arrivals of Davinson Sanchez, Juan Forth and Paulo Gazzaniga. Tottenham will pay Paris St Germain a reported £23 million transfer fee with a further £6 million in installments over the next two years.
