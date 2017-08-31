Liverpool to persist with Thomas Lemar pursuit

Liverpool have reportedly decided to continue their pursuit of Monaco forward Thomas Lemar despite wrapping up an agreement for Arsenal's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain .

The Reds finalised a £35m deal for Oxlade-Chamberlain earlier yesterday, and the deal is likely to be made official in the coming hours.



According to The Independent, the Merseyside giants are set to persist with a move for Lemar with Jurgen Klopp looking to bolster his attack front further prior to today's 11 pm deadline.



The Reds have already failed with two bids of £55m and £64.6m for Lemar, but they are prepared to make a third offer worth £74m plus Divock Origi on loan in order to tempt Monaco into a sale.



Arsenal are also said to be in contact with the Principality club, but the Reds appear to have offered the better package to land the former Caen man.



Liverpool have been very alert in the dying stages of the transfer window, having wrapped up a £48m plus deal for RB Leipzig's Naby Keita, who will join the club next summer.

