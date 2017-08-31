West Ham make enquiry for Everton midfielder Mirallas

West Ham are looking to snap up Everton attacking midfielder Kevin Mirallas from Everton on transfer deadline day. According to multiple reports, West Ham will pay a fee of around £15 million to sign the Belgium international next summer but the player arrives initially on loan.





Reports from Greece suggested that Olympiakos would be pole position to sign the midfielder but have been unable to match Everton's demands, tabling a final offer of 10 million euros for Mirallas.



The 29-year-old will instead arrive at West Ham on a season long loan deal from the Toffees and the Hammers will have the first option to sign the player on a permanent deal the following summer.



West Ham are expected to wrap up deals for Jack Wilshere and Mirallas on transfer deadline day, boosting Slaven Bilic's squad having started the new Premier League season in woeful fashion.



Mirallas has two years remaining on his latest deal with Everton that he signed back in 2015.

