No contact made by Barcelona for Mesut Ozil

Barcelona are yet to make any contact with Arsenal regarding the valuation of German midfielder Mesut Ozil .

A recent report from Cadena COPE suggested that the Gunners had placed a £55m price tag on the World Cup winner's head following an enquiry from the Catalan giants.



Ozil, 28, has had a tough start to the new league campaign where he has already been criticised for his lazy work rate, but he still remains a favourite under Arsene Wenger.



According to The Evening Standard, the Spanish giants have not held any communication line with the Gunners' hierarchy over a potential move for the attacker.



Ernesto Valverde's side look likely to face defeat in their pursuit of Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho, and this had led to a surprise link with Ozil, who has previously plyed his trade for arch-rivals Real Madrid.



Arsenal blocked the proposed exit of Alexis Sanchez to Manchester City prior to last night's UK transfer deadline after they failed to convince Monaco's Thomas Lemar to move to the Emirates.

