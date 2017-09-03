Manchester United midfielder inks fresh contract

Brazilian midfielder Andreas Pereira has put pen to paper on a fresh two-year deal with Manchester United with the option of a further 12 months. The 21-year-old joined Valencia on a season-long loan on Friday night, but his long-term future remains at Old Trafford having agreed to an extension.





Pereira showed glimpses of brilliance during the Red Devils' pre-season tour of the United States and there were suggestions that he could earn valuable playing time under Jose Mourinho this term.



However, the Belgian-born midfielder was ignored for the first three games of the new league season, and he has linked up with Valencia on a year-long loan in order to develop his skills further.



"I am delighted that I have extended my contract with this great club. The manager is building a great team here and I want to be part of that as soon as possible," he told the club's official website.



"I am going to continue my development at Valencia this season in the hope that I will get plenty of minutes on the pitch."



Pereira has managed just 13 appearances in the Red Devils' shirt since graduating from the club's ranks under former boss Louis van Gaal.



He spent the previous campaign on loan with Granada where he played in a variety of positions including central midfield, netting five goals in 35 La Liga appearances.

