Danny Higginbotham: Chelsea avoided Romelu Lukaku mistake

Premier League holders Chelsea made the right decision to sign Alvaro Morata instead of Romelu Lukaku this summer, former Manchester United graduate Danny Higginbotham claims.





The Belgium international was initially tipped to arrive at Stamford Bridge before he made the surprise move to Old Trafford from Everton.



Lukaku has since notched four goals in as many games for United, and Higginbotham, who started his career with the Red Devils, believes that the Belgian is more suited to Jose Mourinho's side than Antonio Conte's.



Writing in his column for The Sun, Higginbotham explained that Conte would have had to change the overall shape of his team in order to accommodate Lukaku, but Morata is more like Diego Costa on the pitch.



"Great players go to great clubs – but it does not always necessarily mean they will be a great success. They need to fit the team’s system," he said.



"When Romelu Lukaku was clearly leaving Everton, it was suggested Chelsea were interested. But that move made no sense because they would have had to completely change their style of play"



"Lukaku plays on the shoulder of the last defender and pushes defences back. It would have been an utter change of identity for Chelsea. Alvaro Morata is more like Costa in that he tends to drop deep."



While they were initial doubts over Morata's style of play, the Spaniard has quickly adapted to the Premier League with two goals and two assists in his opening three games.



The Spain international also has valuable Champions League experience unlike Lukaku, and Chelsea will feel that they have got the better player to suit their tactics at the end.

