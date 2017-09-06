Arsenal include Alexis Sanchez in Europa League squad, forgotten Frenchman also makes the cut

Chile international Alexis Sanchez will represent Arsenal in this season's Europa League after being included in the squad for the group stage.





The 28-year-old has just 10 months left on his existing deal, and he is widely expected to leave the Emirates by January or at the end of the season.



Manchester City were prepared to pay an overall package of £60m to sign Sanchez on deadline-day but Arsenal opted against the move as they could not pursue a new attacker.



UEFA.com revealed the squads of all teams participating in the Europa League last night, and there were some surprises in the Gunners squad while the regulars including Alexis Sanchez made the cut.



Jack Wilshere has not featured in a competitive fixture for Arsenal since being loaned out to Bournemouth back in September last year, but he could earn some playing time in Europe's second competition.



Mathieu Debuchy was another surprise addition to the squad, and he could potentially have a lifeline at Arsenal, should Arsene Wenger rest first-choice right-back Hector Bellerin.

