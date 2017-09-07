Premier League clubs vote for early closure of the summer transfer window

The summer transfer window will close prior to the start of the season in future after all 20 Premier League clubs supported the move.





Representatives from every top-flight attended a meeting early on Thursday with early closure of the summer window under discussion.



Following a successful vote, it has been decided that no team will be permitted to sign players beyond 5pm on the Thursday before the start of a new campaign.



As a result, next year's summer transfer window is set to close on August 9th, although Premier League clubs will be permitted to sell players corresponding to deadlines from other leagues around the globe.



The likes of Arsene Wenger and Jose Mourinho have previously stressed the need to close the transfer window early with the former having had to rebuff a last-minute deal for Alexis Sanchez this summer.



Manchester City had agreed on a £60m package to pursue Sanchez on deadline day, but the move fell through after Arsenal failed to pursue Monaco's Thomas Lemar, who had been earmarked as his replacement.

