Diego Costa set for Turkey switch?

Diego Costa is reportedly on the cusp of joining Turkish giants Fenerbahce on a short-term loan. The Spain international has refused to return to Chelsea in recent months following a dispute with manager Antonio Conte .

The 28-year-old has been in a self-imposed exile in his native Brazil after Conte allegedly texted him in June to inform him that he did not feature in his plans for the current season.



Costa had sought to join former club Atletico Madrid during the summer transfer window, but they could not reach a permanent with the Blues, who were demanding close to £50m.



A loan option would never have been a choice for Atleti as they themselves are under a transfer ban which only concludes at the turn of the year.



According to Hurriyet, the Blues' rebel could be on the brink of moving to Turkey with Fenerbahce having finalised a short-term loan for his services.



The Turkish transfer window is open for just another 36 hours, and the move could be dependent on Costa flying to Istanbul before the transfer deadline.



Costa is said to be desperate to make Spain's World Cup squad next year, and Fenerbahce present the perfect chance for him to regain his fitness until January when Atleti could return for his signature.

