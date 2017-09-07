Ben Woodburn set for new Liverpool deal?

Liverpool have reportedly stepped up their plans to offer a new long-term contract to midfielder Benjamin Woodburn.

The 17-year-old has managed just nine first-team appearances for the Reds, but he has recently hit the headlines with his performances for Wales.



Woodburn scored just five minutes into his debut against Austria last weekend and it proved to be the winning goal. The youngster continued his fine form in the World Cup qualifier at Moldova, where he provided an assist for Hal Robson-Kanu.



Woodburn still has two years remaining on his professional contract signed last year, but Klopp is keen to offer him an extended deal when he turns 18 next month, The Guardian reports.



Despite his early promise for Chris Coleman's side, Woodburn will have reduced playing time at Anfield through the season - owing to the presence of several match-winners including Mohamed Salah.



Woodburn has managed just a few minutes of first-team action since his sole Premier League start against Stoke City last season in April.

