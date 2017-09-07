Manchester United defender has until January to save his Old Trafford career

Manchester United full-back Luke Shaw faces an uncertain future at Old Trafford with Jose Mourinho weighing up a suitable replacement for his services. The England international has recently been rewarded a year's extension to prolong his stay until the summer of 2019.

According to The Mirror, manager Jose Mourinho is still unconvinced with the abilities of Shaw, who is due to participate in the Premier League 2 game against Arsenal on Friday night.



The 22-year-old has recently suggested that he is ready to take part in first-team duties following his foot injury, but the Portuguese is said to want more from the left-back to regard him as a regular in his lineup.



The report adds that United are already looking to potential options to replace Shaw in the New Year as they are unlikely to wait for the Englishman to enter the last year of his contract.



Tottenham Hotspur's Danny Rose had openly stressed his desire to move to a bigger club this summer, and United could potentially offer Shaw in a part-exchange deal for the 27-year-old this January.

