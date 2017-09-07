David de Gea asks Sergio Ramos to push through transfer

Spain international David de Gea has reportedly told compatriot Sergio Ramos to help him broker a move to Real Madrid in the future.

The 26-year-old has established himself as one of the world's best goalkeepers in his time at Old Trafford.



De Gea has been strongly linked with a move to the Bernabeu since the summer of 2015 when his proposed transfer to Los Blancos fell through due to delayed submission of paperwork.



The Spaniard has since given his full commitment towards the Mancunian giants, but according to Diario Gol, he still has the ambition of joining the European champions.



It is added that De Gea has already spoken with Ramos over the potential deal, and the Los Blancos skipper has the task of convincing Zinedine Zidane to lodge an approach next summer.



De Gea has managed over 270 appearances during his six-year stay at Manchester United. He has also been named in the PFA Team of the Year four times.

