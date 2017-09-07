Eden Hazard reveals delight at Arsenal revenge

Chelsea playmaker Eden Hazard has admitted that last season's solo goal against Arsenal was one of his favourite strikes in the Blues shirt.

The Blues secured a 3-1 triumph over Arsenal at Stamford Bridge last term, after the Gunners manage to humble them by a 3-0 scoreline in the earlier league outing at the Emirates.



Speaking in an interview with Nike, the Blues' Player of the Year admitted that the goal against Arsene Wenger's side was one of his favourites as they took revenge for their earlier hammering.



He said: "[It is] one of my favourite goals. It was a massive game because we lost the first [fixture] 3-0 in Arsenal so we needed revenge. We did well and won 3-1."



"I tried to bring the ball forward. I dribbled some players and then I just tried to finish. I was a bit lucky in the end with the finish, but the most important thing is that the ball went in."



Chelsea have since lost the FA Cup final and Community Shield against their London counterparts, but they will get the opportunity to resume their rivalry later this month.



Hazard has been excluded from first-team duties due to an ankle fracture sustained earlier in June, but he has since recovered to take part in Belgium's recent World Cup qualifiers.



Chelsea boss Antonio Conte was amused by Hazard's recent international call-up, and it will be interesting to see whether he starts his attacker from the off against Leicester City this weekend.

