Manchester United target rewarded with new long-term contract

Croatia international Ivan Perisic has put an end to speculation over his future by penning a new five-year deal with Inter Milan.





The 28-year-old was heavily linked with a switch to Manchester United during the summer transfer window with Jose Mourinho having seen him as the ideal player to bolster his attack.



Inter Milan, however, resisted multiple bids from Mancunian giants for their versatile attacker, and Perisic has now committed his future to the Nerazzurri until the summer of 2022.



"Breaking! Ivan #Perisic will remain a #Nerazzurri player until 2022! #FCIM," a statement read on the club's official Twitter account.



Perisic has notched 21 goals during his two-year stay with the Nerazzurri, and he will be looking forward to winning some silverware under Luciano Spalletti .



The former Wolfsburg man has been in top form for Inter Milan this season scoring one goal and contributing three assists in two league outings.



Mourinho had seen Perisic as a cheaper option to strengthen his wing department in the summer, but he may have to look into deals for long-term targets Antoine Griezmann and Gareth Bale in the future.

