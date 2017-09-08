Arsene Wenger offers positive injury update on Santi Cazorla

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has confirmed that Santi Cazorla could play a part for the Gunners, although he is ruled out for the first half of the season.

The former Malaga man has been left out of the 25-man Premier League squad as he continues to recover from an Achilles problem sustained in the 6-0 triumph over Ludogorets in October last year.



Cazorla was initially expected to return in March 2017, but he has had several complications on his injury which had delayed his return to competitive football.



The 32-year-old has already undergone eight separate operations on his long-term injury, but he still has the backing of the Gunners, who triggered the one-year extension in his contract in January.



Speaking in his press conference yesterday, Wenger said h/t Evening Standard: "You speak about Santi, he is having his first run today.So that is quite positive. The flexibility of his ankle looks good, his mobility is good and now it’s back to getting back to full fitness without having any set-backs."



Wenger also stressed that the attacker's injury is not career-threatening, and he will be able to play at the highest level once he returns to full fitness next year.



Despite his long-term absence, Cazorla continues to be linked with elite European clubs with Juventus, in particular, rumoured to be eyeing a Bosman move for the Spaniard.

