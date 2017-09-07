Jack Wilshere close to Trabzonspor move?

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has reportedly emerged as a loan target for Turkish club Trabzonspor. The 25-year-old is currently in the final year of his Gunners contract.





Wilshere had been linked with a late move to Harry Redknapp's Birmingham City prior to the UK transfer deadline but he turned down the transfer as he was reluctant to drop a division.



According to The Sun, the England international could still be an offered route from the Emirates with Trabzonspor looking to pursue a temporary move for his services.



The Turkish minnows finished sixth in the Super Lig during the previous campaign, and they are looking to bring in a marquee player to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the club.



Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has recently added Wilshere to his Europa League squad, but he has made it clear that the midfielder will have to fight for his position in the first-team.



The Turkish transfer window is open until Friday night, and Wilshere may have to make a decision whether to join Trabzonspor or prolong his stay with Arsenal.

