Manchester United monitoring World Cup winner

Manchester United are reportedly keeping tabs on Bayern Munich forward Thomas Muller .





The 27-year-old came under severe criticism during the previous campaign after he had his worst-ever season since graduating from the youth ranks.



Muller managed just nine goals across all competitions for Bayern last term, and it was a stark contrast to the four seasons prior to that where he netted an average of over 20 goals.



The likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool were credited with an interest in the German international during the recently concluded transfer window, but Bayern were reluctant to offload their attacker.



United had also tried to pursue Muller in a world-record deal back in the summer of 2015, and according to Tuttosport, they could revive their pursuit in the future.



The report adds United will face strong competition from their domestic rivals as well as Juventus, should Bayern decide to cash in on Muller.



Muller is said to be frustrated with his reduced role under manager Carlo Ancelotti, and he is considering ending his 18-year association with the Bavarian giants.



The attacker has amassed 161 goals in all competitions for Bayern Munich, since making his debut during the 2008/09 season. He has won 17 trophies in the process including the prestigious Champions League title in 2013.

