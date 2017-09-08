Antonio Conte provides Chelsea injury update, summer signing likely to be rested

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has provided an update on his team prior to Saturday's trip to East Midlands to face Leicester City. The Italian coach has almost a full squad to choose from apart Gary Cahill and Diego Costa , who are unlikely to feature.

Cahill will serve the third game of his three-match suspension this weekend, while Costa is still in his self-imposed exile in Brazil after being excluded from the first-team plans.



Speaking to reporters at Cobham, Conte confirmed the Hazard is ready to take part in first-team duties for the Blues. He added that deadline day signing Danny Drinkwater may not feature against his former club as he is not up to full fitness following his minor groin injury.



He said h/t Evening Standard: "We are working with him and trying to make him in the best physical condition. It's normal when the transfer window, you know there's the possibility of you moving to another team - it's not simple.



"He's a good buy for us and is working well. He's improved his physical condition. I don't know when he'll be ready to play."



Chelsea clinched convincing 3-0 wins over Leicester City in both league games last term, and Conte will want another resounding performance to keep up with leaders Manchester United.

