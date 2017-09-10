Arsene Wenger praises striker's performance following Bournemouth win

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has praised the progress made by Danny Welbeck since the start of the season.





The England international bagged his second and third goals of the campaign on Saturday afternoon as the Gunners beat Bournemouth by a 3-1 scoreline.



Welbeck also bagged an assist in the convincing display, and Wenger was particularly happy with the striker's finish for the second goal on the day.



Speaking to reporters, Wenger admitted that his marksman is getting stronger by the day, and backs him to become a clinical finisher in the future.



"He gets stronger and stronger. Let's not forget that he was out for a long time. He gets stronger and stronger. He's a guy who has a huge physical potential," he is quoted as saying by Sky Sports.



"People are not convinced that he is a great finisher, but these kinds of goals will help him become more relaxed in front of goal. I liked his second goal today because it was the clean finish of a goalscorer."



Welbeck's surprise start ahead of Alexis Sanchez brought some criticism from the fans as they felt the Englishman fails to convert his chances.



However, Saturday's performance could be the sign of better things to come for the forward, who has never height double figures in a single Premier League season.

