Nemanja Matic satisfied by Manchester United result

Serbia international Nemanja Matic had said that he is 'satisfied' by Manchester United's 2-2 draw at Stoke City on Saturday afternoon.





The Red Devils could not maintain their 100 percent start to the new season as a brace from Stoke City's Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting cancelled out goals from Marcus Rashford and Romelu Lukaku.



Following the game, the 29-year-old admitted that United will have to find a way through such kind of games in order to win the Premier League title.



However, he is satisfied with the point and is now keen to shift to focus towards Tuesday's night Champions League opener against Basel.



"We have to be satisfied because they are a good team but of course, we didn't come here to get just one point," he is quoted as saying on United's official website.



"We are not happy because if you want to be champions you have to win games like these. I know it's hard and teams like Stoke are tough at home. We have to forget this now and focus on our next game in the Champions League."



United had not conceded a goal in over 500 minutes of first-team football prior to yesterday where their defensive wall was breached.



Despite the draw, the club are still top of the league standings - on goal difference to Manchester City, who beat Liverpool by a 5-0 scoreline.

