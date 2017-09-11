Thomas Muller reveals Manchester United interest

Bayern Munich attacker Thomas Muller has admitted that he contemplated a move to Manchester United a couple of seasons ago.

The Germany international has spent his entire career with the Bavarian giants, and he recently made his 400th outing for his boyhood club.



Manchester United had lodged a world-record bid to sign Muller during Louis van Gaal's time in charge in 2015, but they failed to convince Bayern into a sale.



In an interview with Kicker, the 27-year-old acknowledged that there was an interest from United, but Bayern gave him the assurance that he had a long-term future with the club.



"There was a stage when the subject arose two years ago when I considered it, but then the club immediately backed me and I was told I belong here," he told Kicker. "I didn't have to think about it a great deal after Bayern said we are counting on you and that you are an important man for us."



Nevertheless, Muller has not fully ruled out a move in the future as he took the example of Bastian Schweinsteiger, who ended his 17-year association with Bayern for United in 2015.



"Could I leave? Of course, it's possible. When my time is up, it's up. [Bastian] Schweinsteiger was here for over 10 years and now he's been gone for over two years and another player is here instead," he added.



Schweinsteiger never really had success at Old Trafford, and he eventually moved on to MLS club Chicago Fire on a free transfer in March 2017.

