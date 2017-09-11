Crystal Palace sack Frank de Boer

Crystal Palace have confirmed the departure of head coach Frank de Boer after just four games into the new Premier League season. The Eagles suffered four straight defeats under the Dutchman's management while failing to find the net.

De Boer was in charge for just 77 days at the south London club but the recent set of results have urged the club's hierarchy to part ways with his services.



"We would like to thank Frank for his dedication and hard work." a statement read on the Eagles' official website.



The 47-year-old could not find the right team combination with the Eagles during the initial phase of the campaign, and this has cost him his managerial role for a second year running.



The former Ajax coach was previously sacked by Serie A giants Inter Milan after just 85 days in charge in November 2016 after the club found themselves in the bottom half of the table.



As per BBC Sport, former England coach Roy Hodgson is the leading candidate to take over the reigns at Crystal Palace, who are facing a real relegation fight on their hands this season.

