Eden Hazard ready to play for Chelsea

Eden Hazard is prepared to step up to the Chelsea lineup when they host Qarabag in the Champions League on Tuesday night. The Belgium international came on as a late substitute during the Blues' 2-1 win over Leicester City last weekend.

Blues boss Antonio Conte has recently urged the club's fans to be patient over Hazard, who is returning after a long injury layoff, and the attacker has now hinted that he could feature from the off against Qarabag.



"I feel ready, ready to be part of the team. I had the chance to play with the national team also last week, I did a good job there,” he is quoted as saying by The Evening Standard.



"Since one month now, I’ve been working hard to be fit. On Tuesday, we have the Champions League so I’m just happy to be on the pitch."



Three-time Azerbaijani champions Qarabag will be making their first-ever appearance in the Champions League in midweek, and Conte could ring in the changes with a London derby versus Arsenal on Sunday.



Apart from Hazard, the likes of Cesc Fabregas and Davide Zappacosta could also feature for the Blues as they look to make a strong start on their Champions League comeback.



Chelsea have won their last three outings in the Premier League, and this has pushed them to third in the standings behind Mancunian duo Manchester City and Manchester United.

