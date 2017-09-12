Chelsea consider move for German youngster

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is weighing up a January transfer window move for German under-21 international Aymen Barkok. The Eintract Frankfurt midfielder has been monitored by Chelsea's club scouts in recent months and has impressed sufficiently for the Blues to make a bid with a view to a permanent move next year.





Aymen Barkok, 19, burst on to the scene last year at Eintracht and scored 2 goals in 5 games last season for the German club. A call up to the under-21 side immediately followed that, having represented the national side at under-17 and under-16 level. Barkok is widely expected to force his way into the full international side in the future.



Barkok, who is of Moroccan descent, is a combative midfielder and stands tall at 6 foot 2 meaning that he has strong aerial ability as well as quality ball distribution skills.



The midfielder made his debut for Eintracht in November 2016 and has now appeared 18 times for his club in the league.



Chelsea will need to pay around 18.5 million euros to agree on a fee for Barkok.

