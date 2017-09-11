Real Madrid star ready to finally join Arsenal?

Long-term Arsenal target Karim Benzema could reportedly push for a move away from Real Madrid at the end of the season. The Frenchman has set his sights on joining the Gunners, should they retain their interest in his services.





The France international was recently linked with a move to the Emirates (Don Balon) in a proposed deal which could have seen Alexis Sanchez move the other way.



Arsenal had made a tentative enquiry over the potential swap during the summer, but manager Zinedine Zidane is believed to have dismissed the chances of selling his compatriot.



According to Don Balon, the 29-year-old could welcome the prospect of playing under Arsene Wenger next season, if the Gunners are to make a fresh approach for his signature.



Benzema has notched 181 goals in 371 appearances for the European champions since joining from Lyon in 2009. He is currently on the sidelines with a hamstring injury which could keep him out for at least a month.

