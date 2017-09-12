Hector Bellerin wants Arsenal to take inspiration from Antonio Conte's Chelsea

Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin has urged his side to replicate the success of Chelsea's title-winning squad, which stumbled during the initial phase of the 2016/17 season.





Blues boss Antonio Conte lifted the Premier League title in his first season in charge at Stamford Bridge, but it was not smooth sailing at the start.



The Italian saw his side suffer back-to-back defeats to Liverpool and Arsenal in September, but he managed to turn things around with a 13-game winning streak - under a 3-4-3 formation.



Arsene Wenger's side have already lost two games in the new league season but Bellerin is hopeful that the 3-0 triumph over Bournemouth last weekend could be the turning point of the club's campaign.



"Look at how Chelsea began last season and how they ended up winning the title. It doesn't only matter how you start but to be consistent. Check the Chelsea results at the beginning of last season. They had a difficult time too, they lost two games and won several games in the last minutes. Then, they won 13 consecutive games and eventually won the Premier League," he told IBTimes.



"If we did not think that we could win the title, what we would we be doing here? It would not make any sense. We train every day very hard to be able to win the Premier League. It has only been two bad games."



Arsenal face off against German club Koln in the Europa League opener on Thursday night before making the trip to west London to take on rivals Chelsea on Sunday.



The Gunners have a short turnover time following their European game, and Wenger may probably rotate his squad in midweek in order to get something out of the Stamford Bridge game.

