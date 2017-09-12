Barcelona to retain Philippe Coutinho interest in January

Barcelona have reportedly kicked off their plans to sign Liverpool attacker Philippe Coutinho in the New Year.

The Brazil international was the subject of multiple bids from Barcelona over the summer with the final offer of around £135m knocked back by the Merseyside outfit.



Despite this, the Catalan giants have not given up on the versatile midfielder, and they are gearing up to make a fresh offer in January, according to Sport.



Jurgen Klopp's side had publicly stated that Coutinho was not for sale during the summer transfer window, but Barca sporting director Albert Soler has since gone onto claim that the Reds demanded as much as £185m for the attacker.



Coutinho has not featured since the start of the new Premier League season with a back problem as well as mental stress keeping him out of the matchday squad.



He is expected to make a return in the Champions League game against Sevilla in midweek, although his place in the starting lineup remains in doubt.

