Liverpool receive good news in Barcelona's pursuit of Coutinho

Philippe Coutinho could remain at Liverpool for the long-term with Barcelona having ended their interest in the Brazil international.

The Catalan giants failed with three bids for Coutinho during the summer transfer window, but it was recently suggested that they could revive their pursuit in the New Year.



However, according to Sport, Ernesto Valverde's side have dropped their interest in Coutinho due to the Reds' not-for-sale stance. It is added that the Spanish outfit will focus on pursuing the services of Nice's Jean Michael Seri, who has a £36m release clause on his contract.



Coutinho has not featured for the Merseyside giants this season due to a minor back problem, but he is expected to play a role in Wednesday night's Champions League opener against Sevilla.



The Brazilian had handed in a transfer request over the summer in order to push through a Barcelona move, and it will be interesting to see what kind of reception he receives from the Reds faithful.

