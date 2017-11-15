RB Leipzig leading Manchester United in Embalo pursuit

German outfit RB Leipzig are reportedly leading the pursuit of Manchester United target and Benfica teenager Umaro Embalo .

A recent report from Record claimed that United had agreed to pursue the 16-year-old in the New Year after they finalised a £5m sum with their Portuguese counterparts.



However, the player's representative has since revealed that 'only conversations' had been held with United for the attacker, and Leipzig now appear to be heading the queue.



According to A Bola, the Bundesliga high-flyers are prepared to pay as much as £11.6m as they look to lure the Guinean-born youngster from the Red Bull Arena.



Embalo's play has been often likened to former Benfica star Angel di Maria, and he has already made a huge impression with five goals in 12 appearances for the Benfica youth side.



He is also a regular with the Portugal Under 17s for whom he has contributed 15 goals in the space of just 17 appearances.

