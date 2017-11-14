Chelsea plan to sell Willian to fund move for Paris Saint-Germain attacker

Chelsea could reportedly offload Willian in the January transfer window with manager Antonio Conte looking to sign his compatriot Lucas Moura from Paris Saint-Germain.

Willian, 29, has been a regular substitute under the management of Antonio Conte, and the Blues are now looking at selling him for a high price in order to fund a £27m move for Moura in January.



Moura has experienced a similar situation at Paris Saint-Germain following the arrivals of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe and the French giants are eager to sanction his sale as they look to balance their financial books.



Willian, who won the Blues' 2015/16 Player of the Year, had been approached by Jose Mourinho's Manchester United earlier in the summer, but the west London giants swiftly knocked back their advances.



Chelsea bought as many as six players during the summer transfer window, but Antonio Conte is still said to be discontent owing to the club's failure to sign his preferred targets.



Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Fernando Llorente were underlined as prime options to strengthen the Blues squad, but the pair were lured to Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur respectively.

