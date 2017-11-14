Jose Mourinho identifies Valencia midfielder as prime winter target

Manchester United head coach Jose Mourinho will reportedly go all out to pursue the services of Valencia ace Carlos Soler in the New Year.

The Spaniard has emerged as the number one target for Mourinho, who is looking to reinforce the squad with a creative midfielder.



Paul Pogba's hamstring injury in mid-September had a huge influence on the club's performance, and Mourinho is hoping to avoid a similar instance in the future.



According to The Independent, Soler has been identified as United's top target for the winter transfer window, and he is likely to cost as much as £40m.



The Spanish outfit are currently facing debts of around £65m, and it is suggested that they could do business for their player in January, should United present with the right offer.



United midfielder Andreas Pereira is currently plying his trade for Valencia on a season-long loan, and it is reported that Mourinho will consider the prospect of a part-exchange deal involving the Brazilian.

